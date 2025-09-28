Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Amcor by 839.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 18,725.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

