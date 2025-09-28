Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.4%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.42.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

