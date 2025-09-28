Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 1,393 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PM stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $168.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $256.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

