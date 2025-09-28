Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 453 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $564,733. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.11.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.DexCom’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

