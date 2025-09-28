Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 23.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 385.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 20.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Upstart by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $823,469.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,904 shares in the company, valued at $18,207,892.48. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $99,593.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,016.01. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,414 shares of company stock valued at $10,709,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

