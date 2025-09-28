Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 84.7% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.35.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $247.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.61 and its 200-day moving average is $184.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $256.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

