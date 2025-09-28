Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 21.7% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.78.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

