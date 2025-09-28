Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $254.83 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

