FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May $GMAY Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 143,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 54,906 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,997,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of GMAY opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $307.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.47. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.