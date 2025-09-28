Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 5,558 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $21,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE QSR opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

