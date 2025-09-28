RB Global, Inc. $RBA Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 5,560.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 348.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,590. This trade represents a 29.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,209 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,521 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $119.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 61.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

