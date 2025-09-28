Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 212,918 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold accounts for about 2.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $51,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.4%

Alamos Gold stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.99%.Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

