Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,483,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,213,000 after buying an additional 4,401,045 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 56.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,481,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,742,000 after buying an additional 7,035,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,363,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,384 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,495,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,418,000 after acquiring an additional 372,680 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,281,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after buying an additional 3,237,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.3%

CVE stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

