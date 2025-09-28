Addenda Capital Inc. Has $674,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.99.

NYSE TAP opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

