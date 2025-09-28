Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 5.5% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $90,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.7% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 48.4% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 20.5% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,319 shares of company stock valued at $57,544,816. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 2.8%

VST stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.