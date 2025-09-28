Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,501 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,925.32. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

