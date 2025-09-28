Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in XPO by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of XPO by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,360. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:XPO opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.61.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

