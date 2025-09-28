Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10,601.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $104.16.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

