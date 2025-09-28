Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $293.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.80. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $293.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

