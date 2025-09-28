RBA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $114.27 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

