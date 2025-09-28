Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading 2.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). Approximately 39,733,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,677% from the average daily volume of 2,236,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Up 2.5%

The stock has a market cap of £10.13 million, a PE ratio of 580.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.88.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

