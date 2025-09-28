Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,772 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,721,000 after buying an additional 1,696,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,989,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,148,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:RF opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

