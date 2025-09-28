Financial Partners Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,021,000 after acquiring an additional 688,267 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,565,000 after acquiring an additional 442,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 81.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,871,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,453,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5,117.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after acquiring an additional 216,089 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $552.00 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $552.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $519.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.20.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

