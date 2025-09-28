Diversified Enterprises LLC Has $310,000 Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Diversified Enterprises LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 91.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.2%

ASML opened at $951.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $777.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.51. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $977.48. The firm has a market cap of $374.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

