Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $122.99 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $127.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

