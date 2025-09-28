SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

