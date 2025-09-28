SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,041.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8,053.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $120.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

