Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,907 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,583,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,512,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,775,000 after buying an additional 930,404 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,922,000 after buying an additional 639,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,840,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

