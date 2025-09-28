Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 0.9% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $65.67 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

