Palisades Investment Partners LLC Sells 625 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Palisades Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3,446.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 180,090 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,369 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,578,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,306,000 after purchasing an additional 267,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $99,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,800.60. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,850 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 698,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,020.40. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.