Palisades Investment Partners LLC Acquires 99,226 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. $DCTH

Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,226 shares during the period. Delcath Systems accounts for 1.6% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,084,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,394,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 169,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 282,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 165,134 shares during the period. Propel Bio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 944.7% during the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 177,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 218.7% during the first quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 208,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 143,157 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Delcath Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a P/E ratio of 214.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.84 million. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

