Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up about 4.8% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,959,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 36,502 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 670,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after buying an additional 43,065 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.