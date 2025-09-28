Palisades Investment Partners LLC Sells 493 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Palisades Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech makes up 2.4% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Palisades Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Krystal Biotech worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 291.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $167.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.66. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.80 and a 12 month high of $207.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

