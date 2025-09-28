Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Sep 25 Dividend of $0.13 on October 31st

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a sep 25 dividend on Monday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1,140.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

NYSE:EFC opened at $13.15 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $92.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.48 million. Analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 156,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

