EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 10.7% increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.

EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 106.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

NYSE:EGP opened at $168.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.01.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.890-9.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

