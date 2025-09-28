Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5275 per share on Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ LINE opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lineage has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lineage’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LINE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lineage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lineage from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lineage from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

