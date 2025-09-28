Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5275 per share on Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Lineage Price Performance
NASDAQ LINE opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lineage has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40.
Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lineage’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lineage
Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.
