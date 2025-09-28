Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 178,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 497,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$11.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
