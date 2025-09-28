Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 15th

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 720.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CLDT opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.31 million, a PE ratio of 231.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 3.04%. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

