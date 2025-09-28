FirstService Corporation (FSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

FirstService has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstService to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $189.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.96. FirstService has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $209.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

