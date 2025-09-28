J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,670,000 after acquiring an additional 195,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,015,000 after acquiring an additional 616,986 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,408,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,322,000 after acquiring an additional 144,666 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,347,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $134.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

