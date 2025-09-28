ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,594,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32,120.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,370,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,035.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 793,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE MMC opened at $199.60 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.01 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.76.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

