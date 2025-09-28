TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 7,228 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,824,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,653 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,785,000 after acquiring an additional 943,023 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.