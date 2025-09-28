Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,794.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 341,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after buying an additional 337,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.2% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $6,535,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,709 shares of company stock worth $22,555,809 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $101.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 722.24 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.