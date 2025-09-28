Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 499 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $6,535,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,325.05. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,709 shares of company stock worth $22,555,809. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:IRM opened at $101.11 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $94.33.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,242.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

