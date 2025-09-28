Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.7% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $822.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.98 and a 1-year high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,077,519. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

