SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $98.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

