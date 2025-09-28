ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 930.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5,144.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 271,123 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

