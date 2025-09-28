Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 16,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,804 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

