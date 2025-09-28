853 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Purchased by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,622,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,715,000 after purchasing an additional 227,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,340,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $294.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,091.30 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $318.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,832 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,075,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,336,836.60. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,878 shares of company stock worth $9,266,002. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
