Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 54.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Stellantis by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Stellantis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
Stellantis Stock Performance
Shares of STLA stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Stellantis N.V. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $16.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Stellantis Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
